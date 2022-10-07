IYL to honour retired hajj facilitator, Seriki, others at 70th anniversary

A retired hajj facilitator, Alhaji Sulaiman Olatunji Seriki, is among dignitaries lined up for honour and recognition at the 70th anniversary celebration of the Islamic Youth League (IYL), Oyo State Council.

According to a programme of events released by the organisation’s coordinator, Imam Moshood Habeeb, the honour being bestowed on Alhaji Seriki and others will mark part of a three-day programme to celebrate the anniversary.

The programme says today (Friday) will see a visit to IYL Mosque at the Government College, Apata, Ibadan, after which a Jumat service will be held at the IYL Central Mosque, Sango,…