Kunle Afolayan: The camera of a master craftsman

IT can be no surprise that Anikulapo, the latest offering by Kunle Afolayan, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers and directors, is currently enjoying rave reviews. The artist is not associated with junk, and Anikulapo, an epic woven around the old Oyo empire with a cast of A-list thespians, realistic use of props and thought-provoking presentation of the human dilemma, must rank as one of the most intelligent movies ever made in Black Africa. The brain behind popular films such as Irapada, The Figurine, Phone Swap, October 1, Roti, Irapada, Omugwo, The Tribunal, The CEO, Mokalik, Swallow and Citation, is king of mystery and suspense with a focus on the quest for power and…