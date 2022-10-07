No ransom was paid for release of 23 Abuja-Kaduna train hostages

The Minister of Transportation, Mu-Azu Sambo has disclosed that the Abuja-Kaduna train service may resume in the next three (3) months following the release of the remaining 23 victims of the March 2022 attack that has left the service shut down for months.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja while receiving the abducted passengers who were released few days ago, the minister insisted that not one naira was paid to secure the release of the 23 victims.

Sambo said, “I want to state categorically that because this government does not support or approve ransom payment, no Kobo was paid in exchange for the release of the 23 hostages and even for the release of the other hostages.

The…