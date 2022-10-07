Twists and turns in Wike’s Rivers

WITH the buildup to the 2023 general election gathering momentum, there were twists in Rivers State politics on Thursday as the assembly moved to ‘derecognise’ Omehia as former governor, while the government, in another move, withdrew criminal charges against the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole and others.

In a surprise turnaround, Governor Nyesom Wike said he was withdrawing all criminal charges levelled against Amaechi, based on the report of an investigative probe into his two-terms in office as the chief executive of the state.

On the hand, the governor will sign into law today, a bill…