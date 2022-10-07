Vote buying increases rate of political thuggery, result manipulation ― NOA boss

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari has said politicians who engage in vote buying during elections tend to use every possible means to protect their ‘investment’.

Abari said such politicians usually engage in political thuggery, and use of part party agents and state officials to ensure he gets their desired results.

Speaking at a one-day political parties summit on violence-free elections organised by the NOA, Abari said there have been many known cases where politicians take out loans to fund elections and go into substantial personal debt.

He said it is not surprising that the very politicians who engaged in the distribution of…