WAW Nigeria hosts Big Brother Nigeria Housemates

WAW, a premium detergent brand from the stable of Expand Global International Limited (EGIL), recently hosted the housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 7 at an exclusive party for their tenacity, resilience and ‘can-do spirit.

Managing Director, of EGIL, Rajat Kapur made the disclosure on Wednesday in Lagos where he also told the media that his company was proud to be associated with the show because of the inherent values it delivered to the audience.

On why EGIL put its brand on the show, Kapur described it as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to sustainably supporting youths, particularly local talents, as showcased in the Big Brother House.

…