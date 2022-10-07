Wike assents to motion derecognising Omehia as former governor

Despite the massive mixed reactions trailing the passing of the motion by the Rivers State House of Assembly Thursday, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has Friday proceeded to sign the instrument giving legal backing to the motion derecognising Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers state.

This the All Progressives Congress APC, the leading opposition party in the state has condemned the move by the assembly and demanded an apology from the assembly for their earlier disregard for the Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

With the signing of the instrument, the recognition that accorded Sir Celestine Omehia the status of a former governor of the state, with…