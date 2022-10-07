William Lawson’s challenges Nigerians to become #NAIJAHIGHLANDAH

The saying that “Naija no dey carry last” will be put to a significant test as William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky launches a search for bold Nigerians who live life by their own rules to challenge for the title of the first-ever Naija Highlandah.

The month-long search will see daring participants compete through a series of challenges to win the grand prize of two-million-naira cash and a trip to Scotland.

The search for The Naija Highlandah kicked off yesterday with a campaign storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The ‘Highlandahs’ visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of…