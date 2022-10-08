2023: APC has no legally valid candidates ―PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no legally valid candidates for the 2023 general elections because Governor Mai Mala Buni midwifed the process leading to the emergence of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in violation of section 183 of the Constitution.

The party has, therefore, advised the ruling party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to return home and face other issues.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated: “The APC has become prostrate, handicapped and incapacitated to campaign as it has no legally valid candidate…