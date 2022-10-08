24 dead as floods, rainstorms affected 18,245 in Katsina, says SEMA

Twenty four persons lost their lives as flood and windstorm affected no fewer than 18,245 people in Katsina State, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Spokesperson of the agency, Mr Umar Muhammad, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina, the state capital, on Friday.

Muhammad said that the disasters were recorded in all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state during the 2022 rainy season.

He said that several other persons sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the natural disasters.

The agency’s spokesperson also said that 16,625 houses were damaged by the disasters.

According to him, 1, 620 farmlands were…