Alleged forgery: AGF lists 10 witnesses against Anambra varsity professor, others

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) told a Federal High Court, Abuja that about ten witnesses would testify in a suit filed against Prof. Obiajulu Obikeze and four others over alleged forgery of chieftaincy documents.

When the matter came up on Friday, Ewere Aliemeke, who held the brief of Joe Agi (SAN) for the AGF informed that the prosecution will call about ten witnesses in the matter.

But Chief Okey Obike, who appeared for the defendants, said an application seeking an order dismissing the charge had been filed on April 19, 2022 and added that are saying that the charge was a complete abuse of court processes.

Aliemeke,…