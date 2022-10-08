DELSU VC laments govts’ inertia in tackling parasitic infections

Vice-Chancellor, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, has raised the alarm over the lethargic attitude of African leaders in tackling parasitic infections in the continent.

He raised the concern on Thursday in a keynote address at the ongoing 46th Annual Conference of the Parasitology and Public Health Society of Nigeria (PPSN), held in DELSU, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

He lamented the concern over the increasing Tropical Parasitic Diseases(TPD) and the heavy burden it had placed on the region over the years, but with “no political will by African leaders to nip the crippling and killing parasites in the bud.”

Professor…