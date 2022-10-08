Felabration 2022 kicks off on high note

The 2022 Felabration kicked off with three activities led by an artwork competition, an Afrobics dance competition, and a fashion show competition. The three competitions had participants submitting entries that followed the theme of the year, ‘Fear Not 4 Man.’

The first competition that heralded the 2022 Felabration was the artwork competition held on September 29, 2022. In its sixth year, a Nigerian young artist, Anigioro Omolade Babatunde emerged as the winner and was rewarded with the sum of N550,000. The young artiste was announced the winner after 55 different artworks competed fiercely for the winning prize at the competition that heralded Felabration, the month-long…