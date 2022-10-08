Fibroid is not responsible for infertility in all cases —Ajayi

MANY people with fibroids wonder if getting fibroids treated or removed will improve their fertility. Although fibroids and surgical removal may seem scary, they are a common issue that many women live with.

Research shows that between 20% and 80% of women will develop fibroids by the age of 50, showing just how many women may live normal lives with undiagnosed fibroids or experience any symptoms of fibroids.

Do fibroids cause infertility and should they be removed to increase fertility? Dr Abayomi Ajayi, the MD Fibroid Care Centre at Nordica, Lagos, says, it is a common misconception that fibroids cause infertility, but the truth is that their presence only signifies potential…