Five reasons a woman should be financially independent

Being financially independent is good for everyone who wants to survive at this time in our nation, Nigeria with its economic challenges.

In the words of Clare Booth Luce, an American author and US ambassador, “a woman’s best protection is a little money of her own.” Being financially independent as a woman is one of the ways you can guarantee yourself a good life void of dependence on anyone.

Being financially independent is also known to help improve self-esteem, boost confidence, help in becoming self-reliant, gives one an identity and prevent abuse.

As a lady, there are reasons you need to be financially independent, and they are discussed below.