How about yam porridge this new school season?

This new school season, it’s time to switch up your children’s food timetable and include other food asides from rice, bread, noodles, etc. One food you can include is yam porridge, popularly called asaro among the Yorubas.

Porridge is a delicious and nutritious meal made from yams. It is also an easy food to make. If your children love yams, then yam porridge is a must-try recipe!

Ingredients

Yam (Most preferably African yams: mainly white yam and yellow yam)

Pepper (Bell pepper and habanero pepper)

Palm oil

Onions

Salt

Seasoning cubes

Fish

Crayfish

Herbs (E.g basil, parsley, scent leaves) or any other leafy vegetables

Method

Peel the yam and cut it into…