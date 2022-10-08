Immigration rescues nine human trafficking victims near Niger Republic border

THE Jigawa State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service has rescued nine victims of human trafficking closed to Niger republic border.

The comptroller of the service in the state, Mr. Ahmed Dauda Bagari disclosed this while parading the victims at the Immigration Service command headquarter in Dutse capital city, said, “I am here before you today Saturday 8th October, 2022 to parade the victims of human trafficking who were intercepted and rescued by our personnel along Kazaure – Daura road.

Bagari explained that “the victims were intercepted on Friday 7th October, 2022 at about 1700hrs in Kazaure LGA as they were about leaving the country to Europe via Niger Republic…