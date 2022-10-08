My decision not to appeal judgment still stands — Lawan

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has said his decision not to appeal the judgment against his candidature by a Federal High Court in Damaturu still stands

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi on Saturday, Lawan stated that “I have seen a report circulating online by the Sahara Reporters with regards to the APC candidature for the 2023 senatorial election in Yobe North.

“The report claims that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made a U-turn on his earlier decision not to appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Damaturu…