Nigeria: Walking into tragedy once again

TRAGEDY of a very unusual though not unprecedented kind befell Dutse Gogo town in Kwara State this week. An apparently ill-bred, unthinking youth pumped hot bullets into his younger brother’s chest. The two brothers, sons of a hunter, had been apparently excited over a newly minted amulet with a vaunted ability to prevent gunshots from penetrating its users. And the culprit, Abubakar Abubakar, wanted to test its efficacy, lacking even the street intelligence that would have caused him to test his magical bulletproof on an animal, say his mother’s goat, first. No, he had no time for frills; he was sure the “charm’ would work, and down went Yusuf Abubakar, his 12-year-old…