Why we are seizing imported used clothes, shoes —Customs

THE acting comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hussein Ejibunu, has said that the law backing the service, coupled with the drive to improve local production of clothes and avoid outbreak of diseases, is the reason why the Federal Government banned importation of used clothes into the country.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune, Ejibunu explained that aside used clothes, used fridges and used shoes are also under the absolute prohibition list of the Federal Government. He said: “The first and major reason why Customs seize used clothes is because it is banned under absolute prohibition list of Schedule 4 of the Customs Excise and…