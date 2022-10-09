2023: How Shekarau will help PDP, Atiku win —Wali, Kano State governorship candidate

Alhaji Sadiq Wali, immediate past Kano State Commissioner for Water Resources is the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections. He speaks on the chances of his party and why he wants to govern Kano State with KOLA OYELERE.

Recently, former Kano State governor, Malam Shekarau, dumped the New Nigeria People’s Party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But some of his opponents are saying there is nothing spectacular he will bring to the party or the chances of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to win the presidential election. What is your take on this?

Take it or leave it, aside the fact that Malam Shekarau is presently representing Kano…