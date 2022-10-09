AfDB approves $25m trade finance facility for FSDH Merchant Bank for local SMEs

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a $15 million trade finance line of credit and $10 million transaction guarantee for FSDH Merchant Bank (FSDH) for use in providing loans to local enterprises in Nigeria.

The Bank said the $25 million package will help to reduce the trade finance gap in Nigeria by making financial resources available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector.

It added that the Bank will also guarantee up to 100 per cent of non-payment risks arising from letters of credit and similar trade finance instruments issued by FSDH under the guarantee portion, noting that this will allow confirmation of trade transactions…