Ekiti govt tasks stakeholders on implementation of $25m World Bank grants for schools

Ekiti State government through the ministry of education, science and technology has urged stakeholders across the 203 schools in the state to take ownership of the world bank assisted grants towards the successful implementation of the projects.

The state alongside other six other Northern states were selected to benefit from the School Improvement Grants(SIG) under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project of the World bank.

The project coordinator, Mrs Oluwayemi Alokan spoke during training on environmental and social safeguards with grievances redress mechanism and gender-based violence for principals and officials of various school board…