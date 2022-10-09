Exciting time awaits Netflix subscribers with Soólè, Luckiest Girl Alive, Spirit Rangers, Glitch this October

The streaming platform, Netflix, on Tuesday announced that the month of October promises to be an exciting month for millions of its subscribers.

Netflix stated that October is packed with titles that will keep its subscribers glued to screens, from Soólè, where a group of eccentric strangers are caught in a cat-and-mouse game with dangerous criminals while travelling from Lagos to Enugu, to the story of a serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders in Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

It stated that popular movies including Conversations with a Killer, Togo, Luckiest Girl Alive, Spirit Rangers, Glitch, Iliza Shlesinger,

Black Butterflies millions of…