FG will spend less if Nigerians embrace preventive healthcare ― Iluyomade

The Convener, Arise Women Conference, Siju Iluyomade has stated that there will be less spending on the part of the Federal Government if Nigerians embrace preventive healthcare.

Siju, therefore, urged Nigerians to tow the pathway of preventive rather than curative as it is cost-effective and life-saving.

Iluyomade said this while touching on Arise community impact in consonance with the 12 pillars of the United Nations SDGs and in anticipation of Arise Walk event on Sunday in Lagos.

She lamented that people take to reactionary approach rather than being proactive, adding that there is a need to see the life expectancy rate increase.

“As a nation, we will spend less money if…