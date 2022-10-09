Flood sacks Imo community, submerges houses, farmlands

A flood disaster has sacked the Abacheke community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, submerging houses, farmlands, cash crops and other sources of livelihood.

The people of the community following the displacement take refuge in other communities.

The community have made a passionate appeal to both Federal Government and the Imo State Government to as a matter of urgency come to their aid to help ameliorate the pains and agony they are currently going through due to the flood incident.

Our correspondent who visited the affected areas for an on-the-spot assessment alongside the staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saw some affected residents evacuating their…