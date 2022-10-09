Gunmen kill community’s ward head, three others in Plateau

Rampaging gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau State have killed a ward head and three others in the Kulias community of Batura by Government College Bokkos in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen in their large number swooped on the agrarian community at about 7:40 pm on Saturday and held the residents hostage for more than two hours.

It was gathered that the gunmen who went on a shooting spree destroyed properties and killed a ward head, M. Fompun, his son and two others.

Hon Josiah Mahwash, former councillor of Butura ward, Bokkos Local Government Area, who confirmed the incident, said four people were killed and their corpses…