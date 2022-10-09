Killed on the streets: How begging dashes girls’ dreams

As the economic situation bites harder in Nigeria, families are inclined to have their children contribute to providing for the family. This has impacted the educational pursuits of many children, especially girls, who bear the brunt of providing for their families through various forms of child labour, street begging being the chief among them. In this report, NCHETACHI CHUKWUAJAH explores the far-reaching effects of this on girls and how it can truncate the attainment of their dreams.

Baby Udu catches sight of a young man walking towards the spot where she stood with seven of her friends. Briskly, she walks up to him and begs for alms before being joined by two other girls….