Marlian Music house in turmoil

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popular as Mohbad may have finally drawn the curtain on his time with Marlian Music records following the events of the past few days that seemed to have ruined his relationship with the label owned by singer, Azeez Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley.

It was reported that Mohbad claimed to have been attacked and assaulted by men suspected to be loyal to Marley when he demanded for a change of manager, a move which was said to have been perceived by Marley as a step taken too far and was allegedly rebuffed.

Mohbad who is signed to Marlian Music in a video shared on his social media platforms on Wednesday claimed that he was attacked by the…