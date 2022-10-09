Maulud: Governor Inuwa Yahaya felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for prayers 

By
Headliners
-
1


Gombe state Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya


Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to continue to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH) as they join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa admonished the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and honesty as exemplified by the life and times Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

“As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to continue to demonstrate in our lives, what the noble messenger of…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

