Maulud: Governor Inuwa Yahaya felicitates Muslim Ummah, calls for prayers 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to continue to draw lessons and inspiration from the virtues of Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH) as they join other faithful all over the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa admonished the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, humility, modesty and honesty as exemplified by the life and times Prophet Muhammad ( SAW).

“As we commemorate this great and epochal day, I enjoin us to continue to demonstrate in our lives, what the noble messenger of…