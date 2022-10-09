NDLEA intercepts over 2.4m tramadol pills from Pakistan at Lagos airport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled desperate attempts by the tramadol drug cartel to smuggle into Nigeria over 2, 465, 000 tablets of the pharmaceutical opioid in 225mg and 250mg, weighing 2,356kgs with an estimated street value of N1, 040, 000, 000 through the Lagos Airport.

The seizure of the drug on Friday, came barely a week after about 13.5 million pills of the same opioid worth over N8.8 billion were recovered by NDLEA operatives from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron in the highbrow residential estate, Victoria Garden City, VGC, Lekki Lagos.

Following credible intelligence, the Agency had shown interest in the…