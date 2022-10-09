Pharmacy council act targets adherence to global best practices ―​​ PCN

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), has said that the new PCN Establishment Act (2022) assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, targets adherence to global best practices in the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of PCN Prof Ahmed Tijjani Mora at the Occasion of Media Chat in respect of the Gazetting of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria(PCN) Establishment Act 2022, in Abuja, disclosed that the new PCN Act granted stiffer penalties for defaulters, as the intention is not punitive but to act as a corrective measure that will sanitise the profession.

According to Mora: “The Council is a regulatory agency. We are not a profit-making organisation…