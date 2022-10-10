Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria if elected

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has vowed that a vote for the PDP will translate to the restoration of a viable economy, good education and total rescue of the country from the negative change inflicted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015.

Atiku stated this on Monday while during the official flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He recalled that all the years of the PDP government from 1999 to 2015, Nigeria was taken forward positively, having peace and progress but in 2015, Nigerians erroneously asked for change and got a…