Benefits of maintaining a good countenance

In the words of Mother Teresa, “let us always meet each other with a smile, for a smile is the beginning of love.”

A smiling face is a happy face. The world we are in now is faced with a lot of problems that have the ability to deprive one of joy and happiness if care is not taken. We are daily faced with challenges that most times want to make us give up, but we have to decide not to give up and forge ahead with a smiling face.

Having a genuine smile on our face daily is of great benefit not only to ourselves but to others because that smile on your face has the ability of assuring another person that there is hope for them.

The simple act of smiling has a lot of…