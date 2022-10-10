Buhari in Chad, asks for pathway to enduring democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined the celebrations of the people of the Republic of Chad in inaugurating their interim administration to lead the country to elections and the formation of a democratic government.

Buhari, who is the current Chairman of the Lake Chad Basin Countries (LCBC), at a bilateral meeting held by the two leaders, shortly before the inauguration of General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as the Head of the Transition Government and Head of State to oversee the transition process, congratulated the country’s leader on behalf of the LCBC for earning the trust of the majority of Chadians to head the transition process to full fruition.

The President equally…