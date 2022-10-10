FSDH Merchant Bank secures $25m trade finance facility from AfDB for SMEs

THE Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a $15 million trade finance line of credit and $10 million transaction guarantee for FSDH Merchant Bank in Nigeria.

FSDH would use the line of credit to provide loans to local enterprises in Nigeria.

A statement from AFDB noted that the $25 million package would help to reduce the trade finance gap in Nigeria by making financial resources available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector.

The bank would also guarantee up to 100 per cent of non-payment risks arising from letters of credit and similar trade finance instruments issued by FSDH under the guarantee portion.

This…