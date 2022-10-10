How FG can phase out fuel subsidy —Experts

ECONOMISTS and captains of industry have thrown their weight behind the Federal Government’s proposal to remove fuel subsidy by 2023 but expressed concerns about the growing budget deficit, which is projected to hit N10.78 trillion in the 2023 budget estimate.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Friday, presented the 2023 appropriation bill of N20.5trn to the National Assembly.

The budget proposal, however, came with a deficit of N10.87trn, which would be funded with new borrowings totalling N8.80 trillion, N1.77 trillion draw-downs on bilateral/multilateral loans secured for specific development projects/programmes as well as N206.18 billion from privatisation proceeds.

Nigerian Tribune