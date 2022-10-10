Lalong orders security agencies to confront gunmen terrorising parts of Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has ordered security agencies to immediately confront attackers threatening the lives of people in villages around Bokkos Local Government Area.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham described the recent spate of attacks on some villages, leading to the loss of lives, as unacceptable and directed that the attackers must be fished out and not allowed to go unpunished.

On Saturday, gunmen attacked Kuliyas Village in Butura, Bokkos, killing 4 people, including the village head.

This comes after other reported isolated killings in the villages of Follo, Karara, Bokkos, and Mangor, as…