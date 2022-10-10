The force of gratitude – Tribune Online

Giving thanks always for all things unto God and the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ

– Ephesians 5:20

THE art of gratitude should be an integral part of any training programme on Emotional Intelligence.

The grateful person is hardly ever stranded in the journey of life and destiny. Wherever you find a grateful heart, you will also find hope, joy and an infectious optimism. Gratitude is at the core of meaningful, sustainable relationships. It is about showing or expressing sincere appreciation for a kind gesture, a gift, service rendered, or a service expected from another, irrespective of their age or status.

In their younger years, because of the way they…