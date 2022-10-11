Bishop sacks five Catholic priests over alleged insubordination 

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has relieved five priests in the diocese of their duties over alleged insubordination

The five priests of St Martin of Tours, Ihiala, had reportedly been having a running battle with the bishop over their residency in the parish.

Tribune Online gathered that the bishop had ejected the priests from the parsonage of the church following an administrative rearrangement aimed at creating a new parish in the area

The priests who were said to have claimed that their order had been in possession of the parish for over 100 years, refused the order of the bishop to vacate the parish for new priests…