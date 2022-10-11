CAN wants FG to set up presidential relief committee to assist victims

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Federal Government to set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee to mobilise funds for victims of the recent flood.

CAN said it is deeply concerned about the havoc that floods have wreaked around the country lately, especially as a huge number of people have been displaced and their homes, business places, thousands of acres of farmlands and worship centres submerged underwater for weeks.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh said it is troubled that in the recent flooding incidents recorded in Anambra, two churches, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa…