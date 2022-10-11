Countries with the highest number of public holidays in the world  

With over 190 countries in the world, it is expected that there are differences and similarities in each nation’s affairs and one significant aspect of difference in the running of the nations of the world is the number of public holidays celebrated. While some countries enjoy a wide range of public holidays others do not.

Countries celebrate national holidays for different reasons including religious observances, national days, remembrance days or days to commemorate some other special historical event unique to a certain state, country, or region.

Discussed in this article are 10 countries with the highest number of public or national holidays in the world.

1….