Expect high intensity rain, riverine flooding,  NiMet tells North-Central, Southern states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has told North-Central and Southern states to expect high intensity rainfall and riverine flooding in the remaining days of the raining season.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at a workshop organised by NiMet in collaboration with Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) on Hydro-meteorological status and outlook system (HydroSOS), Director General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, said “it is no longer news to anyone here that water-related hazards and threats have become a global challenge in the face of a changing climate coupled with population growth and…