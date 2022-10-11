Former Malaysian PM to run for office aged 97

One of the world’s most seasoned politicians, Mahathir Mohamad, is to run for parliament in Malaysia’s general election – even though he’s 97.

Mr Mahathir has been prime minister of Malaysia twice, the first time for a 22 year stint. He was appointed again in 2018 when he was 92.

He was in hospital earlier this year with a heart condition, but says he is now well enough to defend his seat.

He has not said whether he will be prime minister if his alliance wins.

“We have not decided who will be prime minister because the prime minister candidate is only relevant if we win,” Mr Mahathir told a news conference.

Malaysia’s parliament was dissolved on Monday, paving the…