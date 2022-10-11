Gains in BUA Cement push stock market to positive territory as investors earn N116bn

Activities in the domestic equities market resumed the week on a positive note as the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) notched a 0.5 per cent increase to close at 47,565.92 basis points.

The positive performance on Tuesday was supported by bargain-hunting in BUA Cement as its share value appreciated by 8.7 per cent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date return settled at -3.0 per cent and +11.4 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, gained N116.05 billion as the market capitalization settled higher at N25.91 trillion at the end of the day’s trading activities.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative on…