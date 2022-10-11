Kebbi first lady nominated for UICC president

The first lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been nominated for the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The UICC is an international non-governmental organisation affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) with members in 172 countries.

It is dedicated to taking the lead in capacity-building and advocacy initiatives that unite and support the cancer community.

The other nominees for the position are Ulrika Kagstrom of Sweden and Daiming Fan of China.

On October 11, 2022, member organisations of the union will vote for their desired candidate who will lead the body for two years.

In 2018, Bagudu was elected to a…