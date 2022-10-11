Labour Party dissociates self from publicised campaign timetable

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has denounced any link to the campaign timetable circulating on social media, describing it as false.

The party in a statement, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade, Arabambi Abayomi debunked the timetable and the information of proposed rallies across Nigeria while enjoining the media to ignore the publication.

The statement which was released Monday night reads in part: the “Labour Party attention has been drawn to a purported OBI -DATTI PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLIES release into Circulation.

“I hereby deny the authenticity of this campaign council program as Labour Party leadership is not aware of it.

“It is…