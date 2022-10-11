Need for new security strategy in Oyo

I want to appeal to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, to introduce new strategies to combat crime during this ongoing political campaign in Oyo State especially in Ibadan, the state capital to forestall the unnecessary loss of lives due to the activities of political touts.

The CP needs meet with all political stakeholders in the state and urge them not to play their politics with the lives of Oyo state citizens. Power belongs to Allah and He gives power to whoever he wishes.

There is the need for the CP Adebowale Williams to act fast on this and empower the necessary squad to move round the…