Nigeria health authorities urged to make concerted efforts towards achieving UHC 

In line with the UN resolution on Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) by the year 2030, Nigeria’s health authorities have been urged to make concerted efforts in making sure that the country is not left behind in achieving the goal.

To be able to achieve that therefore, the need for the country to strengthen its health insurance system has been stressed considering that, that is one sure way to achieving being a signatory to all the UN resolutions and charters.

The assertion was made by the Programme Manager of the Center for Social Justice (CSJ), Fidelis Onyejegbu during a one-day validation meeting of the policy brief on the full implementation of the NHIA Act held at the…