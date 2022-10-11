Shun emotions, vote for credible leaders, Hamzat urges Nigerians

As the 2023 general elections draw near, Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians to shun emotions and vote for credible leaders based on their accomplishments, saying that they should do this in order to have a country that is beneficial to all.

Hamzat made the call on Monday at the Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Good Governance Workshop with themed: “Credible Leadership and Good Governance – From Home to Hero,” held at Raddison Blu Hotel, GRA, Lagos.

According to him, governance is not about emotions or trial and error, saying Nigerians must vote in leaders that have good antecedents and not be swayed by emotions in order to find…